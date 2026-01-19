Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against a woman YouTuber in connection with the death of U Deepak, who was found hanging after videos accusing him of sexual assault on a bus were circulated on social media.

The case has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, based on a complaint filed by Deepak's mother, Kanyaka.

According to police, the complaint received by the District Police Chief was forwarded to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical College Sub-Division). The investigation will be conducted by a team led by Medical College Sub-Inspector V R Arun, under the supervision of the ACP.

Police have already recorded the statement of the accused woman, and further action will be taken after completing the preliminary inquiry. Earlier, the State Human Rights Commission had directed the Kozhikode North Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police to submit a report on the incident, following widespread public outrage.

Deepak, a native of Govindapuram in Kozhikode city, was found hanging at his house around 7 am on Sunday. On Friday, a woman had shared a video on social media alleging that Deepak deliberately touched her with sexual intent while travelling on a bus. The video went viral and triggered an intense debate online. Subsequently, the woman deleted the video and uploaded another clip explaining the reasons for sharing it.

Deepak's family members, friends and several activists have demanded a detailed investigation to establish the truth behind the viral video.