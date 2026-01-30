Key events in Kerala today: Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary, archaeological camera exhibition on Jan 30
Thiruvananthapuram
- Legislative Assembly: Floral tribute at the Gandhi statue by Speaker A N Shamseer, 9 am.
- Mascot Hotel: Media Day Celebration by Minister K.N. Balagopal, 10 am.
- KPCC Headquarters: Mahatma Gandhi Martyrdom Day Commemoration by A K Antony, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, and KPCC President Sunny Joseph, 10 am.
- Poojappura Ground: Mass gathering against communalism, led by CPIM State Secretary M V Govindan, 4 pm.
- Press Club: Mahatma Gandhi Martyrdom Day commemoration by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial National Centre, with Justice M R Hariharan Nair and Panyan Raveendran, 11 am.
- Thampanoor, Hotel Cordial Sopanam Legacy Hall: Policy Round Table organised by the KPCC Research and Policy Department, with KPCC President Sunny Joseph and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, 9.30 am.
- Vellayambalam, K V Surendranath Hall: Monthly lecture series by the K V Surendranath Library and Research Centre, 5 pm.
- Thycaud, Centre for Management Development, Silver Jubilee Hall: Discussion on the topic "Future Orientation for Local Governance in Kerala," 4 pm.
- Papanamcode, Darshana Auditorium: 5th Annual General Meeting of the Papanamcode Lakshmanan Memorial Cultural Charitable Sangham, 5 pm.
- Thycaud Rest House: Mega Adalat (public grievance forum) for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, 10.30 am.
- Kottakakam, Margi Natyagriham: Kathakali performance - 'Nalacharitham', 5.30 pm.
- Putharikandam Ground: Advaitha Prabha Festival by the Sree Narayana Viswa Mathatheetha Athmeeya Trust.
Kottayam
- Holy Family Higher Secondary School: District-level inauguration of the Harithakeralam Mission's People's Afforestation Project. Collector Chethankumar Meena, Municipal Chairman M P Santhosh Kumar, Gandhi Smriti commemorative speech. MG University Syndicate member Reji Zacharia to administer the 'Haritha Prathijna' (Green Pledge). Councillor Joffy Maria John–9.30 am.
- Collectorate Conference Hall: Hearing by State Information Commissioner Dr K M Dileep–10 am.
- CMS College Great Hall: Model United Nations organised jointly by the UN Academic Impact Chapter and the CMS College Debate Club. Inauguration by Collector Chethan Kumar Meena–2.30 pm.
- KPS Menon Hall: Gandhi Martyrdom Day commemoration conference organised by KPL Cultural Society. Daya Bai, Former Speaker V.M. Sudheeran, play presented by Gandhibhavan Theatres–5 pm.
- Shastri Road Trade Centre: Bethel House of Prayer deliverance service. Brother Eldho, Brother Bibin Babu–5 pm.
- Darshana Auditorium: Human Library Program organised jointly by Darshana and Dream Setters. Experience sharing by Dr E John Mathew, former Principal of Baselius College–5.30 pm.
- Girideepam College Auditorium: Mahatma Gandhi Smrithi Sangamam (commemorative gathering) jointly organised by Gandhidarshan Samithi District Committee and Girideepam Institute of Advanced Learning. Inauguration by District Panchayat President Joshi Philip–11.30 am.
- Illikkal Chinmaya Vidyalaya: Dr Madhav Gadgil commemoration. Environmentalist K Binu–9.30 am.
- Veroor Industrial Estate: Inauguration of Sale Deed. Minister P Rajeev–6.30 pm.
Ernakulam
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Mahatma Gandhi Martyrdom Day observance, all-religion prayer, recital of Gandhi Keerthanams (devotional songs), meeting – 10 am
- Gandhi Statue near Rajendra Maidan: Gandhi remembrance by the RACo District Committee – 9:00 am
- Mahakavi G. Memorial Cultural Centre, Abraham Madamakkal Road: Art exhibition by Shabna Sumayya – 'Swapnangal Innaleyude, Innalekalude' (Dreams of Yesterday, and Yesterdays) – 11 am
- Ernakulam St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral: Meltho Convention by Dr Yakoob Mar Irenaios – 6.40 pm, Speech by Fr Dr Varghese Varghese Meenadam – 7 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Ganamela (Musical Concert), Music Bank – 6 pm
- District Veterinary Centre: ambulance flag-off by T J Vinod, MLA – 3 pm
- Ernakulam St. Albert's College: Inauguration of Science Congress organised by the Council for Science, Technology, and Environment by Prof. T G Sitharam – 10.15 am, Inauguration of Science Exhibition by Mayor V K Minimol – 9.15 am
- Hotel Taj Vivanta: Cochin Marine Seminar organised by the Institute of Marine Engineers (India) and the Director General of Shipping – 9 am
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: Whispering Clay exhibition – 11 am
- Bolgatty Palace Event Centre: India Boat and Marine Show – 10 am
- Fort Kochi Kara Art Gallery: Archaeological Camera exhibition by A. Muhammed – 11 am
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi Campus: International Study Camp – 9.30 am
- Aluva YMCA Hall: Arabic Munshis' Association State Conference – 10 am
- Ernakulam Town Hall: MES State Youth Fest Arts Competitions – Group Song, Guitar, Mappilappattu, Mono Act, Thiruvathira, Mimicry, Light Music – 10 am, Rajendra Maidan– Duffmuttu, Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Oppana – 10 am
- Gokulam Convention Centre: Inauguration of the national seminar of the Indian Building Congress Kerala Chapter by Justice Devan Ramachandran – 6 pm
- Vadakke Nada (North Entrance): Music Concert by Harikumar Mumbai – 6.30 pm
- DH Ground: Music program by Masala Coffee band – 8 pm
Kozhikode
- Mayanad Gandhi Smriti Mandapam: Gandhi Memorial Program, 8 am
- Indoor Stadium: Inauguration of the Rotary Club Calicut Central Trophy Sepak Takraw Championship by M D Bijosh Manuel, 9.30 am
- Beach Freedom Square: Kerala Disability Festival, 10 am
- Atma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Atma Art Gallery and Atma Global Art Movement, 10.30 am
- Aspin Courtyards, Beach: Exhibition and sale of products by pm Viswakarma artisans, 11 am; Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan, 3 pm
- Govt. Medical College Campus: District-level inauguration of Kerala Congress (M)'s observance of 'Karunyadinam' (Day of Compassion) for K.M. Mani's birthday, by State General Secretary Stephen George, 12 pm
- Indoor Stadium: Kerala Pradesh Gandhi Darshan Vedi District Conference, inauguration by U K Kumaran, 2.30 pm
- Gandhigruham: World Peace Day on Mahatmaji's Martyrdom Day, inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan, 3.30 pm
- Muthalakkulam: Public gathering against communalism, jointly organised by DYFI, SFI, and Democratic Women's Association, inaugurated by Shwetha Bhatt, 4 pm
- Gurukulam Art Gallery Mini Hall, Stadium Junction: K V Jyothi Prakash commemoration, 5 pm
- Town Hall: 'Aapka Sangeet' musical program for the anniversary of Vellimadukunnu Rafi Memorial Music Club, 5.30 pm
- Congress Office, Palath, Chelannur: Unit convention and membership distribution of the Southern Motors and Road Transport Workers Union, inaugurated by K Shaji, 6 pm
