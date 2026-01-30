Malampuzha: From a single-room dwelling on the edge of a forest, where wild animals roamed, and kerosene lamps lit long nights of study, four siblings from a tribal family have rewritten their destiny by securing government jobs.

The modest home at Akamalavaram Karadichola Adivasi Unnathi (tribal settlement) now glows with the rewards of their hard work. Divya, Dhanya, Vipin, and Vinu, children of daily wage labourer A V Kesavan and his late wife Valsala, rose above adversity through the power of education.

The eldest, Divya, was the first to enter service, securing a post as Head Messenger at the State Bank of India’s Palakkad Civil Station branch. Dhanya followed in 2022, joining the Shoranur Printing Press as Counter Grade II after securing a high rank in the PSC examination. Vipin, who is ranked fifth in the LDC and LGS rank lists, has also received his advice memo. The youngest, Vinu, joined as a Civil Police Officer at the Palakkad Kasaba Police Station the other day.

The siblings spent their school years studying under the dim glow of a kerosene lamp in their single-room home at Aanakkal Unnathi. Living close to the forest, they often heard wild animals growling as they studied late into the night. They attended the Aanakkal Tribal School and later the Attappady MRS School, excelling in both the SSLC and Plus Two examinations. Despite his meagre income, their father ensured their education continued, even after their mother, Valsala, succumbed to cancer.

Unable to afford coaching classes for competitive examinations, the siblings relied on group study, which proved effective. One by one, they achieved success. Training programmes organised by the Malampuzha police at Aanakkal for PSC aspirants also played a key role in their journey. After Divya secured her job, the family moved to a comparatively better home at Karadichola Unnathi.

Today, the siblings remain busy even after work, training youngsters in the Unnathi and helping them prepare for PSC examinations.