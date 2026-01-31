Key events in Kerala today: All Kerala Nursery Arts Festival, Mega Job Fair on Jan 31
Thiruvananthapuram
- Pazhayakunnummel Panchayat Bus Stand, Kilimanoor: Kalam Samskarika Vedi Annual Celebration, Cultural Programs – 4 pm, Conference, Divya S Iyer, K V Venugopal – 5 pm, Musical Night – 6 pm.
- Adayamon U P School: Pazhayakunnummel Panchayat's Vandannoor Ward Project Formulation Grama Sabha (Village Assembly) – 2 pm.
- Kilimanoor Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery: KSSPU Pazhayakunnummel Unit Annual Conference, Family Get-together, O S ambika MLA, J. Anilkumar – 10 am, Cultural Programs – 2 pm.
Kottayam
- MT Seminary School Auditorium: Keralotsavam Inauguration. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 9 am.
- Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: SPCS Book Festival – 9.30 am.
- District Planning Committee Hall: District Development Committee Meeting – 10.30 am.
- Public Library Hall: S.K. George Commemoration, Inauguration of the Centre for Interfaith Harmony. Dr N. Radhakrishnan, Abraham Itticheria – 11 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Defence Civilian Pensioners' Association Family Meet – 9 am.
- Ernakulam Rajendra Maidan: MES Youth Fest cultural programs continue – 9.30 am, Concluding ceremony – 6.30 pm.
- Kaloor IMA House: IMA Kochi Healthcare Summit – 9.30 am.
- Ernakulam General Hospital: Foundation stone laying for the District Medical Office building; Minister Veena George – 10 am.
- Maharajas College GNR Hall: Alumni meet of the Islamic History Department – 10 am.
- Ernakulam Gandhi Bhavan: Concluding ceremony of the Indian Socialist Movement @ 90 anniversary, Prof. Anandakumar. Seminar topic – 'Kerala after Chief Minister Pattom Thanu Pillai' – 10 am.
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Vedanta study class by K.R. Nambiar, organised by Ernakulam Karayogam – 11 am.
- Bolgatty Palace Event Centre: International Electric Maritime Association's Boat and Marine Show – 10 am.
- Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: 'Ripples of Life' program to create awareness about post-mortem organ donation; Minister Veena George, Minister P Rajeev – 11.30 am.
- Ernakulam General Hospital: Handing over of medical equipment donated by Joyalukkas Group to the hospital's Gastroenterology department; Hibi Eden MP – 3 pm.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Konkani Sahitya Akademi Kerala's multi-lingual meet; Justice V G Arun, GCDA Chairman K Chandran Pillai – 4 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam recital by Suma C. Parameswaran – 6.30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Thondayad Chinmayanjali Auditorium: Chithranjali All Kerala Nursery Arts Festival 9 am
- Beach Freedom Square: Kerala Disability Festival 10 am
- Calicut Trade Centre: Pookoya Thangal Hospice State Volunteer Meet, inauguration by Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, 10 am
- Hotel Alakapuri: Get-together of retirees from Union Bank's Kozhikode branches, 10 am
- Panath AUP School: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union, Kottooli West Unit annual conference 10 am
- Beach, Aspin Courtyards: Exhibition and sale of products by artisans under the pm Vishwakarma scheme 10 am
- West Hill Govt. Engineering College: Niyukthi Free Mega Job Fair 10 am
- Cherooty Nagar Lions Club Auditorium: All Kerala Indus Motors Employees' Union (AITUC) state conference, inauguration by Binoy Viswam 10.15 am
- West Hill Govt. Polytechnic College: District Buds Arts Festival – 'Mazhavillu', inauguration by Devaraj Kozhikode 10.30 am
- Gujarati Street, Atma Art Gallery: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Atma Art Gallery and Atma Global Art Movement 10.30 am
- Eranjikkal PVS Higher Secondary School: Voice Ambalappadi anniversary celebration and award distribution by Mayor O. Sadashivan 4 pm
- District Sports Council Hall: Book release of 'V.S. Anaya Kanal' by T K A Azeez, presented to Prof K E N Kunhahamed 4.30 pm
- Gandhi Road Sanmarga Darshini Library Hall: Discussion on 'Ashithayude Kadhakal' (The Stories of Ashitha), organised by the library's reading group; Moderator: Balu Pookkad 4.45 pm
- Thali Padmasree Kalyanamandapam: Surya Sopanam Cultural Trust's Kathakali Festival: 'Bali Vadham' 5 pm
- Vedavyasa Vidyalayam: Inauguration of Synthetic Volleyball and Basketball Court by former Indian Volleyball Team Captain Tom Joseph, 11.30 am
- Town Hall: Qawwali musical event 'Bazm-e-Suroor' organised by the Kerala Ghazal Foundation 6 pm
