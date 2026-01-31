Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the India–New Zealand cricket match at the Greenfield Stadium, Kariavattom, traffic restrictions will be in force in parts of Thiruvananthapuram from 2 pm to midnight on Saturday.

As part of the restrictions, authorities will prohibit vehicle parking on both sides of roads at Kazhakkoottam, Ambalathinkara, Kariavattom NH Road, Ambalathinkara–Kumizhikkara Road, Stadium Gate 4, Kurishadi, and on roads surrounding the Kariavattom Stadium.

Vehicles travelling from Thiruvananthapuram towards Attingal have been advised to avoid the Kariavattom–Sreekaryam route and use the Chacka, Ulloor–Akkulam and bypass routes instead. Only vehicles with valid match tickets will be allowed to proceed towards the stadium from Vetturoad, Kazhakkoottam, Kariavattom, Chavadimukku, Chenkottukonam and Pullanivila. Authorities will divert all other vehicles.

Vehicles coming from the Attingal side towards the city via Kariavattom–Sreekaryam should take the Vetturoad–Chanthavila–Kattaikonam–Chempazhanthy–Sreekaryam route. Those travelling from the Ulloor side towards Attingal via Vetturoad should proceed via Ulloor–Akkulam–Kuzhivila and the bypass. Vehicles entering the city from the Kattaikonam side via Vetturoad should take the Kattaikonam–Chenkottukonam–Chempazhanthy–Sreekaryam route.

Parking arrangements

Authorities have arranged parking at the ground near the entrance of Greenfield Stadium, the Muslim Jamaath parking ground at Ambalathinkara Junction, and along the Ambalathinkara–Technopark Road.

Motorists arriving from the Attingal side should park at the Alsaj Convention Centre parking ground at Kazhakkoottam and the Kerala University campus parking ground at Kariavattom. Vehicles from the Sreekaryam and Kattaikonam sides should use the parking facilities at LNCPE, the University College ground and the BEd College. Those coming from the Thiruvallam and Chacka areas should park at the Anayara World Market parking ground and the Karikkakam Temple parking ground.

Free shuttle service

Free shuttle services will operate to and from the stadium from the Alsaj Convention Centre, Anayara World Market and Karikkakam Temple parking grounds.