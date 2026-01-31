The Kollam Vigilance Court on Friday found a retired sub-inspector guilty of demanding a bribe of ₹2,000 for releasing a two-wheeler involved in an accident and for providing a copy of the FIR in the case. The court will pronounce the sentence on Saturday. This marks the first verdict delivered since the Vigilance Court was established in Kollam.

The accused, R Mohanan, who served as the Chathannoor sub-inspector in 2015, demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant on September 29, 2015. Mohanan sought the money to release a two-wheeler seized in an accident case and to provide a copy of the FIR.

Acting on the complaint, the then Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Kollam Vigilance Unit, B Radhakrishnapillai, registered an FIR and launched the investigation. DySPs Aji V S and Jeeji N later continued the probe, and DySP Ashok Kumar filed the charge sheet.

Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance) Dr Mohith C S delivered the verdict. Public Prosecutor Siju Rajan appeared for the prosecution.