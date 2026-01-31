Nadapuram: Power generation at the Vilangad mini hydel project has come to a standstill as the river feeding the facility has dried up.

The project, with an installed capacity of 7.5 MW, was commissioned during the tenure of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.Designed to operate mainly during the monsoon season, it has been supplying electricity to the region for nearly six months each year.

Power generated at Vilangad is distributed locally, while the surplus is transmitted through underground cables to the Nadapuram 110 kV substation at Chiyoor. With generation now halted, electricity supply to Vilangad and nearby areas is being met entirely from Chiyoor.

The loss of even this limited local generation has aggravated the power shortage in the Nadapuram region. Electricity is currently being drawn from the Kakkayam project and demand is expected to increase further as the summer heat intensifies.

Several areas, including Jathiyeri, Puliyavu, Kummankode and Chalappuram, are already experiencing acute power shortages. While the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has initiated the installation of transformers to address voltage-related issues in affected locations, commissioning of the equipment is yet to be completed.