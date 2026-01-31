Karimannur: Three teachers from Neyyassery village, who first met as classmates decades ago, are now retiring together as headmasters.

Soni Mathew, headmaster of St Reetha’s High School, Painkulam; Salji Immanuel, headmistress of St Mary’s LP School, Kaliyar; and Simi Jose, headmistress of St Mary’s LP School, Kodikkulam, first met as classmates and later served together in various schools under the Kothamangalam Diocese. This March, the three lifelong colleagues will retire from service together.

The trio first met as students at Neyyassery St Sebastian’s High School in 1975, remaining in the same class from first through tenth grade without ever changing divisions. After completing their education, they joined different schools under the Kothamangalam Diocese and rose through the ranks to become headmasters.

Soni Mathew served ten years as a high school teacher and one year as headmaster at his alma mater before leading Udumbannoor St George High School for three years. She will now retire as headmaster of St Reetha’s High School, Painkulam.

Salji Immanuel retires as headmistress of St Mary’s LP School, Kaliyar. Over her long career, she served at several institutions, including St George LP School, Muthalakkodam; St Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Chemmanar; St Joseph LP School, Ilamdesam; St Mary’s UP School, Nediyashala; CK LPS, Rajamudi; St Thomas UP School, Cheppukulam; Vidyajyothi UP School, Chalassery; and St Mary’s LPS, Kaliyar.

Simi Jose retires as headmistress of St Mary’s LP School, Kodikkulam. Her career also included stints at Venmani St George UP School, Vazhakkal LF UPS and Ezhumuttam St Mary’s LP School.