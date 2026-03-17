Kochi: Amid intensifying reports that the Congress is seeking to replace him, sitting Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil launched a defiant defence of his candidacy on Tuesday. Dismissing allegations of sexual harassment as a conspiracy, Kunnapillil asserted that he is a “victim” and claimed that if the party grants him a third chance, he will sweep the constituency with a record majority of over 15,000 votes.

The MLA’s forceful reaction was a direct challenge to the AICC’s reported review of his seat, which has been stalled by pending legal cases and alleged pressure from the church leadership to field a fresh face.

Addressing the sexual harassment case against him that has reportedly made the national leadership hesitant, Kunnapillil was categorical in his innocence.

“I am honest. I am not an accused; I am a victim,” he said, noting that a discharge petition is currently before the High Court. “The chargesheet hasn't even been read out. I have submitted every file related to this case to the party leadership. Let the party, the public, and the media examine them; I have never done anything illegal in my life,” he said.

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Kunnapillil also denied reports suggesting that the Syro-Malabar Church is lobbying for his replacement with candidates such as Manoj Moothedam or Ullas Thomas. He dismissed claims of a communal rift, asserting that he enjoys the “unfiltered support” of all Christian denominations in the region.

“I haven't requested support from any particular church, yet they have all stood by me. That is how I won twice before. All churches in Perumbavoor are in my favour, and I don't believe any group is trying to sideline me,” he said.

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Despite the uncertainty about his candidature, Kunnapillil remains in full campaign mode. He claimed that he enjoys the support of the Perumbavoor municipal chairman and seven local panchayat presidents. He pointed out that while he won by 2,900 votes in 2021 during a tough three-way fight involving Twenty20, the ground reality has shifted.

“If the party gives me the seat, I will win by a margin of over 15,000 votes. I have faith in the AICC,” he said.

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To bolster his claim for a third term, the MLA highlighted his decade-long track record, claiming to have brought development projects worth ₹2,500 crore to the constituency during his term.

Kunnapillil added that he is currently on the 117th day of his ‘Grama Yathra’ and has already visited 15,000 homes. "I’ve been waking up at 4.30 am and meeting people until 11 pm every day. I am a Congressman who rose from being a church bell ringer and an auto-driver. I will never leave this party, but I expect the leadership to do justice to my hard work,” he said.