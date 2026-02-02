Kasaragod: An 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death at Thuminad in Manjeshwar panchayat, allegedly by her father, following a domestic dispute. The deceased has been identified as Jumaida. Her father, Ummar, is in police custody, said Manjeshwar Station House Officer Inspector Ajith Kumar P.

According to the police, Ummar had recently returned from the Gulf. Tensions reportedly escalated after his wife expressed her decision to seek a divorce. An argument over family property also followed, during which the man allegedly attacked his daughter with a knife.

The girl was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but succumbed to her injuries, said Illiyas Thuminad, ward member of Thuminad.