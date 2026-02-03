Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday announced that the General Education Department has begun steps to implement an accident and life insurance scheme for students from Classes 1 to 12 in the state. The scheme, announced in the state budget, aims to provide insurance coverage to lakhs of students studying in government and aided schools. Registration for the scheme will begin soon at the school level, the minister said.

The minister also invited students, parents and the general public to suggest a suitable name for the scheme. An attractive prize will be awarded to the person who suggests the best name. Sivankutty said that a detailed circular outlining the features of the scheme, the procedure for suggesting a name, and the registration criteria will be issued soon by the Director of General Education.

The minister said the initiative is part of the government's efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of students and termed it a major step towards securing the future of children in the state.