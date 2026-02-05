Koothuparamba: The saying that age is just a number finds living proof in P Shantha, a 73-year-old from Mangattidam panchayat.

A resident of Kanikunnummal House in Ambilad, Shantha has drawn attention by turning her entire home into a thriving mushroom farm. Guided by the belief that earning an independent income should never be limited by age, she took up mushroom cultivation and steadily expanded her venture.

Shantha began with just 10 mushroom beds under the mushroom village project a year ago. Now, her home houses nearly 200 beds. With the aim of achieving higher yields at minimal cost, Shantha avoided pellets and instead used straw to grow oyster mushrooms. As she began receiving a good harvest, demand soon followed.

Currently, she harvests about 1.5-2 kg of mushrooms daily, earning approximately ₹1,500. Her success at 73 has inspired a new generation of mushroom farmers.

Shantha starts her day tending to the mushroom beds at home. Before leaving for work, her son Prajith helps harvest and pack produce, which he later distributes to various locations. Her daughter-in-law, Shitha, also provides support. Shantha says her next goal is to expand cultivation to 500 beds and introduce value-added products, such as mushroom pickle and cutlets, to market.