Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the government has not considered withdrawing the cases registered in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Thamarassery when protesting residents clashed with the police last October.

The violence erupted when residents, who had launched an indefinite strike earlier that morning, blocked a lorry carrying chicken waste to the facility. The protest stemmed from longstanding allegations of improper waste management, environmental pollution, and an unbearable stench emanating from the plant.

Tensions escalated when the police attempted to escort a lorry transporting chicken waste to the facility, which the residents had blocked. The incident left several people injured, including Rural SP K E Baiju and Thamarassery Station House Officer (SHO) Sayooj Kumar.

The clash unleashed a series of police raids, following which many individuals had gone into hiding, fearing arrest.

Responding to the questions raised at the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that 37 individuals and about 200 identifiable persons have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP), and the Explosive Substances Act in connection with the incident.

However, he said that withdrawal of these cases was not under consideration.

Responding to a question on whether the allegations that the police conducted late-night raids and arrested innocent persons were investigated, the CM said that the police did conduct searches to find the accused, but stated that no innocent person was arrested.

In the aftermath of the violence, the residents claim that the region was subjected to extreme police patrolling. Parents and teachers reported that students refused to go to school, fearing police confrontation. Locals also allege that the police conducted midnight raids by banging on doors and windows at untimely hours, causing severe mental distress to residents.

However, the police denied the allegations of violence.