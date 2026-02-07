ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

Ponkunnam: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an ambulance on a zebra crossing here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Murugadas Shankara Pandian (67), a resident of Bhagavalsing Street in Theni, Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred around 7.50 am on the zebra crossing in front of the Ponkunnam bus stand.

The ambulance was travelling from Kanjirappally to Kottayam Medical College with a patient on board. Murugadas, who used to run a clothing business at various locations across Kottayam, had arrived from Tamil Nadu.

Eyewitnesses said the victim stood frozen on the zebra crossing when the ambulance rushed in and was struck. He was rushed to Kottayam Medical College immediately but could not be saved. The body is currently kept at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.