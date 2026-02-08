ADVERTISEMENT
Thiruvananthapuram
• Hotel Hycinth: Symposium on Parkinson’s disease research and care – 9 am

• Thycaud Police Parade Ground: Kerala International Folklore Festival – 9.30 am

• Press Club: Book release of ‘Roots and Wings’ by Valsa Vasukutty; release by C Divakaran – 10 am

• Statue Padma Café Auditorium: Aksharashloka session organised by Vidyadhiraja Aksharashloka Samithi – 3 pm

• Hasan Marakkar Hall: Souhridacheppu family meet and wheelchair distribution – 9 am

• Kalady Bodhashramam: Lecture by Bodhananda Saraswati – 5.30 pm

• Thathwamasi Atmavidyavedi, Sreekaryam: Lecture by Swami Durgananda Saraswati – 4.30 pm

• Cotton Hill School, Vazhuthacaud: Poetry recitation competition by Progressive Arts and Literary Organisation – 9.30 am

• Poojappura Yuvajana Samajam Library: Quiz competition as part of Republic Sabha – 10 am

• Pension Bhavan, Kesavadasapuram: Sneha literary and cultural programme – 10 am

• Poojappura Ground: Ananthapuri Canine Club dog show – 9.30 am

Ernakulam
• Kaloor International Stadium: Manorama Habitat Exhibition – 10.30 am to 8 pm

• Devi Temple, K P Vallon Road, Kadavanthra: Balagokulam Dharma Bodha and Bhagavad Gita class – 9.30 am

• Kerala Fisheries University Campus, Panangad: International Energy Festival – Lecture by BPCL Executive Director M Shankar – 10 am; Panel discussion – 2 pm; Cultural evening – 6.30 pm

• KITE RRC, Edappally: Little Kites district-level residential camp – 10 am

• Vyapara Bhavan, Pottakuzhi: Inauguration of Vyapara Bhavan – 10.30 am, followed by annual general body meeting and education award distribution

• Cheranalloor Panchayat Community Hall: 36th annual general body meeting and family meet of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Cheranalloor–Chittoor units – 3 pm

• Changampuzha Park, Edappally: Kavyamoola – 3 pm; Musical night – 6.30 pm

• Gokulam Convention Centre: State conference of gynaecologists – valedictory session – 4 pm

• Soyuz Library, Kadavanthra: Book discussion led by M Sudhakaran on Kuttante Kusruthikal by U S Ravindran – 5 pm

• St Francis Assisi Cathedral, Ernakulam: Feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Holy Mass and rosary – 5 pm

Kozhikode
• Kallai Kalarikkal Kodungalluramma Bhadrakali Temple: Thira and Thalappoli festival – all-day namajapam – 7 am

• Kannamparamba Beach: Free mega medical camp organised by Dr Buddies and Malabar Maxi Vision Eye Hospital; inauguration by Deputy Mayor S Jayashree – 8 am

• Sajan Auditorium, Calicut City Co-operative Society, Chalappuram: One-day district study class of All Kerala Private Bankers Association – 8.30 am

• Victoria Hall, HiLITE Business Park: National Unani Day celebration – inauguration by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas – 9 am

• Padmashree Kalyana Mandapam, Thali: Thyagaraja Aradhana Festival – classical music concert – 9.30 am

• Town Hall: Annual meeting and International Women’s Day celebration of DUFF Women’s Forum – 10 am

• AKG Auditorium, Kannur Road: National Women’s Convention of Bank Employees Federation of India – discussions – 10 am

• Lions Hall: Shiv Jayanti celebrations of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris, Kozhikode centre – inauguration by MLA Thottathil Ravindran – 10 am

• DCC Auditorium: District conference of Building and Road Workers Federation – inauguration by MLA T. Siddique – 10 am

• Kairali Showroom, Mananchira: Exhibition and sales fair of Aranmula Kannadi (metal mirrors) – 10 am

• Atma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: Exhibition Dear Vincent – 10.30 am

• Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadeeja Sayan – 11 am

• Navabharath Reading Room, Vazhipokku: Book release of Koroth Moolayude Charithravum Varthamanavum by Punathil Ravindran; release by Valsan Nellikkode – 3 pm

• Auditorium, Calicut City Service Co-operative Society, Chalappuram: City Merchants Association family meet and cultural programmes – inauguration by MLA Thottathil Ravindran – 4 pm

• Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Book release of Ariyan, Manassinte Aswasthathakale by Dr K S Prabhavathi – 4 pm

• Bilathikulam Shiva Temple: Bhagavatha Saptaham in connection with Shivaratri – 4.30 pm

• Beach: Hopathon mobility walk as part of the foundation stone-laying of Institute for Rehabilitation Excellence – 4.30 pm

• Khadi Emporium Hall, Mithai Theruvu: Book release of poetry collection Samanthara Rekhakal by Hafsi Aziz; release by poet P.P. Sreedharan Unni – 4.30 pm

• Ganesha Temple, Konnenattu Theru, Panicker Road: Temple festival – Guruthi Tharpanam – 5 pm

• Muthalakkulam Ground: Reception to LDF Northern Region Development March – CPM State Secretary M V Govindan – 5 pm

• Asharikkavu Bhagavathi Temple, Konganur, Atholi: Thira festival – Thira kettiyattam, thalappoli, Janu thamasakal – live show – 6 pm

• Sreekandeswaram Temple: Shivaratri festival flag hoisting – Paravur Rakesh Thantri, K V Shibu Shanthy – 7.30 pm

