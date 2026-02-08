Thieves have illegally felled and smuggled sandalwood trees worth several lakhs of rupees from private land at Sahayagiri in Marayur. The theft occurred on land owned by the Nachivayal Vinshenshal Ashram, where more than ten sandalwood trees were reportedly cut and removed over the past few days.

The affected property lies about two kilometres from the ashram premises along the Marayur–Kovilkadavu road. The area was once known for its large concentration of sandalwood trees. Similar theft incidents have been reported here in the past.

Local residents suspect the perpetrators know the locations of sandalwood trees in the area. Locals note that, despite repeated complaints to the Forest Department and the police in the past, authorities failed to take strong action.

As a result, landowners have reportedly stopped filing complaints even when sandalwood trees are stolen. Smugglers have taken advantage of this situation and increased their activities, particularly on private land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only a few sandalwood trees now remain on private properties in the Marayur and Kanthalloor regions. Residents fear that if these trees are also stolen, smugglers may begin targeting sandalwood trees within protected forest areas.

Local residents have demanded stringent action against sandalwood smuggling and stricter monitoring by the authorities to prevent further losses.