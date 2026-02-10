Thiruvananthapuram: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists clashed with police at the Kerala University campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday during a protest against the Vice Chancellor, alleging a delay in the release of funds for the University Kalolsavam.

Despite police action, including the use of water cannons and barricades, the students pushed forward and entered the university building that houses the offices of the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar, raising slogans against the authorities. Police further attempted to stop the students, but several protesters climbed over the half-wall of the building and gathered in front of the offices, continuing their protest.

The march to the university headquarters was held as part of the day-and-night agitation launched by the SFI against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummel, which entered its second day on Tuesday.