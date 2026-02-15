Wayanad: With temperatures rising in the neighbouring wildlife zones of Bandipur, Nagarhole and Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu, animal migration to the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) has intensified in January and February.

Every year in January, animals begin moving toward the water-rich forests of Wayanad. Both herbivores and carnivores migrate in search of water and fodder. The most noticeable movement is that of Asiatic elephants, which travel in herds.

Wayanad Wildlife Warden Varun Dalia said elephant migration has already started as water levels in other regions begin to fall. He added that many other animals also migrate to Wayanad, but the movement is more visible among elephants because they are highly dependent on water.

Experts say elephants need large amounts of water as they do not have sweat glands and cannot cool themselves easily. To escape the heat, they move to cooler areas like Wayanad, where water is still available. Elephants are often seen swimming and playing in water to cool down. When water is scarce, they throw soil over their bodies to protect themselves from the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said water sources in neighbouring reserves, which lie on the Deccan Plateau, have already started drying up. Summer usually peaks in March, and summer showers are expected in April.

Major tourist attraction

The migration has also become a major attraction for tourists and residents. In the evenings, large herds of elephants can be seen crossing roads to reach waterholes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several crossing points have turned into regular viewing spots. People gather to watch the animals move toward water sources and return after cooling off. The herds usually head back after twilight, when the forest becomes cooler.

The stretch of National Highway 766 from Muthanga to the state border has become a popular viewing area. Visitors often stop to watch elephants come out of the forest, cross the road and head toward nearby water bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herds including playful calves, tuskers and protective mothers cross the road, often ignoring the crowds watching them.

Special arrangements in Wayanad

In Wayanad, March is usually the hottest month, while summer rains arrive in April. Officials said that last April saw continuous summer showers, which replenished water sources. To help migratory animals, the forest department has built temporary check dams inside the sanctuary to store water wherever needed.

According to a press release from Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, brushwood check dams made of natural materials have been constructed under the Food, Fodder and Water Mission in the Muthanga Forest Range. These structures are meant to ensure adequate water for animals.

In a video released by the forest department, Beat Forest Officer P Mohanan said the brushwood dams are part of ten forest department projects aimed at ensuring food, fodder and water within the forest. He said the initiative also helps reduce human–animal conflict.

At Nalloor, Sallithode and Anakulam, forest staff and temporary watchers have built such dams. They have also cleared undergrowth across around 250 hectares of slushy paddy fields, removed invasive alien tree species and improved pathways to allow easier animal movement.