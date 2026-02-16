Kottakkal: People in Indianoor market in Malappuram district witnessed a curious sight recently – a tiny autorickshaw. Upon approaching the strange vehicle, a bigger surprise awaited them – the driver was a five-year-old boy!

The mini auto was built by Parakkal Hamza for his son, Bishrul Hafi, a preschool student. Hafi was fascinated with vehicles from a very young age. After noticing the miniature vehicles plying in malls and parks, Hafi told his father. “I also want such an automobile.”

Hamza, who had some experience in experimenting with vehicles, decided to build a mini auto-rickshaw for his son and spent his free time on the task. Hamza, who runs a firm named Kuriyatt Industries, utilized mainly waste items and discarded materials for making the auto.

When the work was completed, the mini auto had features such as brake, accelerator, headlight, indicator and parking light. Working on a battery, the auto has a range of three km, on full charge. The vehicle, with a height of nearly one metre, weighs around 20 kg. In addition to the driver, the auto can accommodate two people on its rear seat.

Young Hafi received driving lessons from his father on the premises of their house and nearby areas. For safety, Hamza always keeps the key of the vehicle with him and Hafi steps into it only in the presence of his father. Hafi and his mini-auto are now celebrities among the residents of the village and his classmates. Hafi’s mother is Fathima Farzana. He has a brother, Ahmed Raza.