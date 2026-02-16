Kasaragod: A 35-year-old woman, one of the four accused in a high-profile murder case under the Bekal Police Station limits, has filed a complaint alleging that she was sexually assaulted and blackmailed by her son’s friend. Based on her complaint, the Melparamba Police booked the 22-year-old man.

The incident reportedly took place on November 21, 2025. According to the complaint, the woman and the man went to Kozhikode on a pilgrimage. They stayed at a lodge in Kozhikode, where the accused allegedly raped her and recorded the assault on his mobile phone.

He later allegedly threatened to send the visuals to her husband unless she paid him ₹2 lakh. The woman subsequently approached the police with a complaint. The woman and three others were arrested in December 2024 for the murder of an NRI businessman. She was part of a group that claims to ward off spells of bad luck and evil eye.