Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday visited the family of the 10-month-old girl who became the youngest organ donor in the state after her parents agreed to donate her organs following the confirmation of brain death at Mallappally. Alin Sherin Abraham was laid to rest with state honours on Sunday.

During the visit, the Chief Minister informed the family that the government may consider naming Kerala’s first Organ and Tissue Transplant Institute, proposed to be set up in Kozhikode, after Alin Sherin.

Vijayan reached the child’s residence in the evening along with Health Minister Veena George and CPM district secretary Raju Abraham. He interacted with Alin’s parents and grandparents, heard their concerns and remained at the house for more than half an hour. “The act of donating the organs of Alin Sherin Abraham, who died in a road accident, is noble,” said Vijayan.

After gathering details about the incident and offering his condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister left, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. Veena George also posted photographs of the visit on her social media accounts.

Alin Sherin sustained critical injuries in a road accident on 5 February while travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents at Pallam near Kottayam on the MC Road. She was the daughter of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, residents of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district.

Doctors declared her brain dead on 12 February despite intensive treatment. With the consent of her parents, officials coordinated the organ donation through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

Her heart valve was sent to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; her liver to KIMS Hospital; and her kidneys to Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Her eyes were donated to an eye bank.

