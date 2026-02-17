Attukal Pongala 2026: Holiday and liquor ban in TVM on March 3
The District Collector has declared a local holiday in Thiruvananthapuram district on March 3, the main day of the Attukal Pongala festival, which is held at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple. All educational institutions, along with government and semi-government offices in the district, will remain closed.
In view of the festival, the Collector has also ordered the closure of all liquor outlets within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits and in the Vellar ward of Venganoor grama panchayat. The ban will come into effect at 6 pm on March 2 and remain in force until 6 pm on March 3.
