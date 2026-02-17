Ittiyappara: Beware of the sharp TMT bars that peep out of the ground if you are walking around the private bus stand here! The concrete layer on the floor of the yard has been damaged, exposing the reinforcement rods underneath.

The bars are visible on the ground in front of the police aid post in the stand. Some of the bars are broken after being run over by vehicles. Pedestrians who walk in haste to catch the bus often stumble upon these bars and fall. Besides, the sharp edges puncture the tyres of the vehicles.

The area in front of the aid post was concreted years ago. Although the rest of the yard was concreted and paved with interlocking bricks, this area was ignored. This is the main reason why the concrete layers began wearing off.

When the complaints get rife, the damaged parts would be patched up using gravel. However, this too would vanish within a few days exposing the bars again. Meanwhile, the people hope that Pazhavangadi panchayat would intervene to repair the damaged areas and ensure the safety of passengers at the bus stand.