Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a yellow alert in six districts after a high ultraviolet (UV) index was recorded in the state over the past 24 hours. According to a bulletin released at 9.00 am on February 17, a UV index of 6 was recorded in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad.

Data from the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday morning showed that the highest temperature in the state was recorded at Kannur airport at 38°C, while Kottayam registered 35.4°C. Among the 12 monitoring stations in Kerala, all recorded temperatures above 32°C, indicating a widespread rise in daytime heat.

Despite the prevailing heat, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours, at one or two places in Kerala on February 21 and 22. The disaster management authority said rising temperatures could lead to serious health issues such as sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration, and urged the public to strictly follow safety guidelines.

Public advisory

People have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm and to drink sufficient water even if not thirsty. Alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated drinks should be avoided during daytime to prevent dehydration.

Residents have been asked to wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing, use footwear while stepping out, and carry umbrellas or wear hats. Consumption of fruits, vegetables and oral rehydration solutions has been encouraged.

Authorities also warned of increased fire risk at markets, commercial buildings and waste dumping yards and called for strict safety precautions. With the possibility of forest fires increasing due to the heat, those living near forest areas and tourists have been urged to remain cautious.

Educational institutions have been directed to ensure adequate drinking water and ventilation, and to avoid outdoor activities exposing students to direct sunlight during peak hours. Special care has been advised for elderly persons, pregnant women, children and those with chronic illnesses.

People have been urged to seek medical help immediately if they experience heat-related discomfort and to follow official advisories issued by weather and disaster management authorities.