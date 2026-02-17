Thiruvananthapuram: Around five acres of land at Chithranjali Studio in Thiruvallam caught fire early Tuesday morning. According to officials from the Fire and Rescue Services, an alert was received around 6.30 am, following which two units from the Chacka station were dispatched to the spot.

Units from Vizhinjam had already reached the location but sought additional support after they were unable to douse the flames, said a Fire and Rescue personnel.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the blaze may have started after overgrown vegetation was set on fire late Monday night to clear the area. The fire is suspected to have spread and gone out of control in the early hours of Tuesday. "Once we reached the spot, the fire was brought under control within two hours," the personnel said.

Though several studio equipment and movie sets were located nearby, they were not damaged in the incident, officials said.