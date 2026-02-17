Pulppalli: With wild boar attacks rising and crop losses mounting, the Mullankolly Grama Panchayat has launched an intensive training programme for its panel of shooters to curb the menace.

Though the newly elected panchayat body has constituted a 12-member shooters’ panel, authorities say advanced training is essential as the wild boar threat has become increasingly severe.

A four-member expert team from Thiruvambadi Grama Panchayat, known for its experienced wild boar hunters, began training sessions on Sunday. During the exercise, eight wild boars were shot and one carcass was recovered from farmland.

Training was conducted across all wards, but special focus is being given to identified hotspots such as Pathiri, Surabhikkavala, Kudiyanmala, Madal and Vadanakkavala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Large stretches of farmland, especially coffee plantations, have been left unattended as workers fear entering areas prone to wild boar movement. The threat is particularly acute in wards bordering forest areas along the Karnataka boundary.

The immediate trigger for the initiative was a series of incidents in which wild boars rammed two-wheelers and caused road accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president Lissy Sabu said trained hunting dogs will also be deployed to locate animals hiding in thick vegetation, track injured ones and recover carcasses.

“We are planning a joint hunting operation with teams from Thiruvambadi soon,” she said, adding that around 40 hunters are expected to take part in the combined mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adequate funds have been earmarked for the drive, with the safety of residents and enabling farmers to resume work cited as top priorities. Hotspots have been identified in almost all wards, and officials say targeted deployment of expert teams will make operations more effective.





