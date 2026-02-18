Wayanad: The Meppadi Police have arrested two persons in connection with the repeated sexual assault and subsequent suicide of a 16-year-old girl here. The Plus Two student died by suicide on Monday. One of the accused is a relative, while the other is her neighbour.

The minor disclosed the repeated abuse during a counselling session conducted by the Child Protection Committee at her school. Acting on information from the counsellors, the school authorities alerted the police on February 10.

Based on her statement, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the two accused on February 11. Following their arrest and remand, the girl was reportedly under severe mental stress, with some relatives allegedly turning against her. She had been living with her father since her parents separated a few years ago.

Police said the abuse had occurred multiple times during 2024–2025. While the school informed the authorities, it is unclear whether adequate psychological support was provided to the victim.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and remanded to the Vythiri Sub Jail.