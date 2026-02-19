The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-611 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – PC 785815

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PJ 717390

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PL 556683

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0283, 1159, 1842, 2105, 2658, 2882, 4476, 5041, 6095, 8259, 9015, 9073, 9207, 9215, 9229, 9295, 9564, 9773, 9832

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0352, 2501, 3454, 4217, 4239, 4870

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0469, 0470, 0729, 1139 2631, 2760, 2912, 3243 3799, 4350, 4853, 4884 4926, 6202, 6371, 6376 6847, 6926, 7649, 7797 7904, 8014, 8371, 8646 9901

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0030, 0201, 0317, 0367, 0396, 0429, 0466, 0612, 0904, 0912, 1022, 1080, 1218, 1252, 1295, 1330, 1397, 1420, 1758, 1941, 2121, 2256, 2344, 2556, 2816, 2838, 2905, 2917, 2988, 3119, 3351, 3396, 3640, 3730, 4130, 4155, 4359, 4455, 4776, 4826, 4866, 5003, 5135, 5153, 5250, 5276, 5531, 5867, 6398, 6498, 6596, 6895, 6920, 7308, 7420, 7467, 7656, 7776, 7889, 7922, 8140, 8231, 8460, 8481, 8613, 8754, 8942, 9002, 9023, 9129, 9157, 9655, 9685, 9740, 9788, 9882

Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)

0097, 0262, 0423, 0761, 0890, 0929, 0934 0976, 1198, 1375, 1540, 1614, 1798, 1801 2077, 2098, 2123, 2441, 2729, 2807, 2823 2844, 2937, 3058, 3155, 3181, 3314, 3577 3586, 3634, 3699, 3984, 4118, 4160, 4211 4228, 4417, 4448, 4577, 4669, 4951, 4957 5006, 5267, 5312, 5504, 5585, 5748, 5778 6099, 6203, 6335, 6480, 6496, 6577, 6619 6622, 7022, 7056, 7246, 7323, 7339, 7707 7844, 7977, 8028, 8161, 8409, 8596, 8612 8637, 8825, 8839, 8910, 8916, 9046, 9151 9191, 9203, 9255, 9439, 9571, 9632, 9956

Ninth prize: ₹100

0137, 0176, 0229, 0234, 0348, 0468, 0495, 0719, 0764, 0770, 0829, 0894, 0919 0966, 0970, 1077, 1094, 1132, 1361, 1390, 1452, 1580, 1599, 1617, 1653, 1671, 1733, 1773 1775, 1866, 1906, 1988, 2180, 2211, 2226, 2238, 2268, 2508, 2661, 2669, 2700, 2708, 2724 2731, 2757, 2857, 2916, 3042, 3199, 3223, 3242, 3336, 3345, 3371, 3529, 3564, 3606, 3638 3647, 3672, 3736, 3758, 3809, 3812, 3971, 4132, 4133, 4294, 4447, 4466, 4503, 4603, 4606 4629, 4634, 4704, 4711, 4733, 4883, 4977, 5122, 5146, 5188, 5195, 5204, 5218, 5342, 5469 5512, 5595, 5717, 5800, 6016, 6058, 6127, 6135, 6156, 6241, 6262, 6368, 6437, 6538, 6582 6629, 6840, 6946, 6999, 7183, 7221, 7316, 7332, 7346, 7480, 7511, 7523, 7619, 7633, 7706 7737, 7883, 7888, 7898, 7946, 8013, 8018, 8037, 8055, 8151, 8363, 8491, 8510, 8529, 8610 8631, 8654, 8659, 8727, 8757, 8847, 8855, 8889, 9113, 9307, 9395, 9417, 9444, 9476, 9520 9567, 9575, 9727, 9738, 9742, 9776, 9818, 9897

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.