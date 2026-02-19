Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-611 result today 19/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PC 785815 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-611 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
What you should read next
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PC 785815
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PJ 717390
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PL 556683
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0283, 1159, 1842, 2105, 2658, 2882, 4476, 5041, 6095, 8259, 9015, 9073, 9207, 9215, 9229, 9295, 9564, 9773, 9832
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0352, 2501, 3454, 4217, 4239, 4870
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0469, 0470, 0729, 1139 2631, 2760, 2912, 3243 3799, 4350, 4853, 4884 4926, 6202, 6371, 6376 6847, 6926, 7649, 7797 7904, 8014, 8371, 8646 9901
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0030, 0201, 0317, 0367, 0396, 0429, 0466, 0612, 0904, 0912, 1022, 1080, 1218, 1252, 1295, 1330, 1397, 1420, 1758, 1941, 2121, 2256, 2344, 2556, 2816, 2838, 2905, 2917, 2988, 3119, 3351, 3396, 3640, 3730, 4130, 4155, 4359, 4455, 4776, 4826, 4866, 5003, 5135, 5153, 5250, 5276, 5531, 5867, 6398, 6498, 6596, 6895, 6920, 7308, 7420, 7467, 7656, 7776, 7889, 7922, 8140, 8231, 8460, 8481, 8613, 8754, 8942, 9002, 9023, 9129, 9157, 9655, 9685, 9740, 9788, 9882
What you should read next
Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0097, 0262, 0423, 0761, 0890, 0929, 0934 0976, 1198, 1375, 1540, 1614, 1798, 1801 2077, 2098, 2123, 2441, 2729, 2807, 2823 2844, 2937, 3058, 3155, 3181, 3314, 3577 3586, 3634, 3699, 3984, 4118, 4160, 4211 4228, 4417, 4448, 4577, 4669, 4951, 4957 5006, 5267, 5312, 5504, 5585, 5748, 5778 6099, 6203, 6335, 6480, 6496, 6577, 6619 6622, 7022, 7056, 7246, 7323, 7339, 7707 7844, 7977, 8028, 8161, 8409, 8596, 8612 8637, 8825, 8839, 8910, 8916, 9046, 9151 9191, 9203, 9255, 9439, 9571, 9632, 9956
Ninth prize: ₹100
0137, 0176, 0229, 0234, 0348, 0468, 0495, 0719, 0764, 0770, 0829, 0894, 0919 0966, 0970, 1077, 1094, 1132, 1361, 1390, 1452, 1580, 1599, 1617, 1653, 1671, 1733, 1773 1775, 1866, 1906, 1988, 2180, 2211, 2226, 2238, 2268, 2508, 2661, 2669, 2700, 2708, 2724 2731, 2757, 2857, 2916, 3042, 3199, 3223, 3242, 3336, 3345, 3371, 3529, 3564, 3606, 3638 3647, 3672, 3736, 3758, 3809, 3812, 3971, 4132, 4133, 4294, 4447, 4466, 4503, 4603, 4606 4629, 4634, 4704, 4711, 4733, 4883, 4977, 5122, 5146, 5188, 5195, 5204, 5218, 5342, 5469 5512, 5595, 5717, 5800, 6016, 6058, 6127, 6135, 6156, 6241, 6262, 6368, 6437, 6538, 6582 6629, 6840, 6946, 6999, 7183, 7221, 7316, 7332, 7346, 7480, 7511, 7523, 7619, 7633, 7706 7737, 7883, 7888, 7898, 7946, 8013, 8018, 8037, 8055, 8151, 8363, 8491, 8510, 8529, 8610 8631, 8654, 8659, 8727, 8757, 8847, 8855, 8889, 9113, 9307, 9395, 9417, 9444, 9476, 9520 9567, 9575, 9727, 9738, 9742, 9776, 9818, 9897
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-40 result 18.02.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
What you should read next
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.