Kochi: High drama unfolded at Kochi’s Irumpanam on the Seaport-Airport Road on Thursday morning after a couple staged a protest by lying on the road when municipal authorities sealed their restaurant over alleged tax arrears, and unknown assailants allegedly tried to demolish the building overnight. The incident has since led to the suspension of a Revenue Inspector of the Tripunithura municipality over procedural lapses and alleged bias.

The restaurant, Aramana Hotel, located near Post Office Junction, was the dream venture of Abhilash Devassy, a native of Varapuzha, and his wife, Tintu. Around one-and-a-half years ago, the couple invested nearly ₹80 lakh, largely through bank loans, to construct the building and set up the kitchen after taking the land on an 11-month lease from a family in Irumpanam.

According to Abhilash, the investment was made based on the landlord’s verbal assurance that the lease would be extended long-term. “We rented the land for 11 months and made it clear we wanted a longer agreement because we were starting a restaurant. The landlord promised to extend the lease once the initial term expired. Based on that assurance, we invested over ₹80 lakh. Later, he asked us to vacate. We requested time until next June to clear our bank loans, and he agreed,” Abhilash told Onmanorama.

The dispute escalated when the Municipal Revenue Inspector from the Thiruvankulam Zonal Office issued a notice citing ₹41,000 in unpaid building tax for two terms. Abhilash claimed he immediately expressed willingness to pay the amount.

“The Revenue Inspector came and said the hotel would be sealed as taxes were unpaid. I told him I was ready to pay immediately and begged him not to seal the restaurant. He said I could pay only the next day and left,” he said.

When the couple arrived at the restaurant the following morning, they found multiple truckloads of soil dumped in front of the premises, blocking access. Parts of the roofing had also been demolished overnight.

Abhilash Devassy and his wife Tintu protest on the road in front of their sealed restaurant in Irumpanam in Kochi. Photo: Special Arrangement

“I was shocked and helpless. The landowner and his family are currently residing in Bengaluru, and they did not pick up our calls. It appeared that the owner had arranged for people to evict us illegally, and the revenue inspector is helping them. With no option left, I lay down on the road in protest,” Abhilash said.

Municipal authorities later confirmed that the landowner had submitted an application seeking demolition of the structure, fuelling allegations that the Revenue Inspector had acted in connivance with the landlord.

As visuals of the protest circulated on social media and news platforms, local councillor VG Rajalakshmi and other CPM leaders reached the spot and intervened. The matter was taken up with Tripunithura Municipal Chairman PL Babu.

It subsequently emerged that the sealing action had allegedly been carried out without the Municipal Secretary’s approval.

Recognising procedural lapses and apparent bias, Chairman Babu directed the Municipal Secretary to place Revenue Inspector Jayaprasad under immediate suspension pending a detailed inquiry. The order sealing the restaurant was also revoked.

“It is not clear why the Revenue Inspector declined to collect the tax when the owner said he was ready to pay. These aspects need to be investigated. We have also filed a complaint with Hill Palace police,” Rajalakshmi said.

Meanwhile, the Hill Palace police said they are examining the matter but have not yet registered a case.

“The landlord is reportedly out of state. He had earlier sent a representative claiming the tenant was not paying rent properly and sought eviction. We advised them to approach the court. We suspect the rent dispute has worsened. We are verifying the details,” a police officer said.

Though the sealing order has been withdrawn, the damage to the building has left the couple uncertain about reopening. “We cannot restart immediately. The building has suffered significant damage, and repairs will cost lakhs of rupees. We don’t know what to do,” Abhilash said.