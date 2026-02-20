Key events in Kerala today: International Chemistry Seminar, Quantum Century Exhibition mark Feb 20
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- Nemom Registration Complex Premises: Inauguration of Nemom Registration Complex, by Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran, 11.30 am.
- Pappanancode, Darshana Auditorium: Inauguration of the digitalisation of the Kerala Motor Workers' Welfare Fund Board, by Minister V Sivankutty, 10 am.
- Kanakakunnu, Nishagandhi: Dance performance by Asha Sharath as part of the Nrittholsavam (Dance Festival), 6 pm.
- Gandhi Park: 6th State Women's Conference of the All India Women's Cultural Organisation (Akhila India Mahila Samskarika Sanghatana), 4 pm.
- Manaveeyam Veedhi: "Prathibhapooram" (Talent Fest) by the Municipal Corporation, Mayor V V Rajesh, 5 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud, Govt. Women's College: Quantum Century Exhibition, 9 am.
- Trivandrum Club: Trivandrum Bar Association's workshop on Digital Evidence, 1.30 pm.
- KSRTC City Depot: Bus Day Celebration, Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, 10 am.
- Trivandrum Press Club: Release of Dr Jayadevan's book, 2 pm.
- Menamkulam, ISDL Complex: Dr V I Subramoniam's birthday celebration, 11 am.
- Kowdiar, Sadbhavana Auditorium: Release of Pratheeshan Kovalam's book 'Nagaram Sakshi', 3 pm.
- Thycaud, Surya Ganesham: Discourse on 'Jnanappana' by the Rajanand Foundation, Swami Sandeepananda Giri, 6.45 pm.
- Manacaud, Chinmaya Mission: Discourse by Swami Swaroopananda, 5.30 pm.
- Ulloor, Centre for Development Studies (CDS): CDS Founder's Day Lecture, Dr Poonam Gupta, 11.30 am.
- Trivandrum Club: Digital Evidence Workshop conducted by the Bar Association and Alibi Cyber Forensics, District Family Court Judge A Ijaz, 1.30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Public Library, Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery: 'Mananam', an exhibition of paintings by Fr Rijo Geevarghese based on the Orthodox Church liturgy – 10 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi' watercolour painting exhibition – 10 am.
- Thirunakkara: Inauguration of the district's first Supplyco Signature Mart. Minister G R Anil, Minister V N Vasavan – 10 am.
- District Panchayat Hall: Budget meeting – 11 am.
- Press Club Hall: N Chellappan Pillai Media Award presentation. Minister V N Vasavan – 2 pm.
Ernakulam
- Kalamassery Kerala Startup Mission Campus: 'Agrinext Summit 2026' – Dr B Ashok, 10 am
- Ernakulam Maharajas College: Mother Language Day celebration by the Malayalam Department – Creation of a Letter Tree, Street Writing, Memorandum signing for official language status, Lecture, 12 pm
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: International Chemistry Seminar organised by the Chemistry Department – Dr N Kalaiselvi, 10 am
- Ernakulam St. Albert's College: MTTS Overture National Workshop, 10 am
- TDM Hall: Bhagavata Sapthaha Yagnam by Ernakulam Karayogam at 6.30 am, TDM Bhajan at 1 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kavithakam Music Band performance, 6.30 pm
Kozhikode
- Beach, Corporation Office premises: Marathon as part of the Kerala Field Campaign. Flag-off by Mayor O. Sadasivan - 6:30 am.
- Mananchira Square: Inauguration of Yoga training, Yoga Dance, and Mass Yoga, organised by the AYUSH department. Inaugurated by Deputy Mayor S Jayasree - 7.30 am.
- Nalanda Auditorium: District-level inauguration of the Kerala Field Campaign, part of the National AYUSH Mission, by Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas - 9.30 am.
- Puthiyapalam Junction: Inauguration of the new bridge built at Puthiyapalam by Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas. Mayor O Sadasivan, Ahmed Devarkovil MLA, M K Raghavan MP will attend - 9.30 am.
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: Kerala Livestock Inspectors' Union State Conference. Inauguration of the Dairy Farmers' Meet by E K Vijayan MLA - 10 am.
- Corporation Council Hall: Legal awareness class led by the Taluk Legal Services Committee. Inauguration by Vigilance Court Judge Shibu Thomas - 10 am.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors - 10 am.
- Govt. College of Teachers' Education: World Mother Language Day celebration led by the Kerala Bhasha Institute. Inauguration by C S Meenakshi - 10 am.
- St. Joseph's College, Devagiri: Second Devagiri AIMA International Business Conclave. Inauguration by French researcher Christine Moliner - 10 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' (Sunlight Dream Life) by Shiny Sajeesh - 11 am.
- Gurukulam Art Gallery: Presentation of the Gurushakthi Award to Suresh Koothuparamba by U K Kumaran - 4 pm.
- Residence of Jayaprakash Karyal: Felicitation for drama award winners Girish Kalathil, K R Mohandas, and Rani Divakaran, organised by "Side Curtain" - 4 pm.
- In front of Mananchira Central Library: Cultural evening organised by the Nanma Kozhikode regional committee - 5 pm.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.