Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has announced that the Ultraviolet (UV) index continues to rise in the state, increasing the risk of sunburn as well as skin and eye diseases.

According to the latest figures released by the KSDMA, the UV Index has been recorded at 9 in Munnar (Ernakulam), Konni (Pathanamthitta), and Chengannur (Alappuzha). An orange alert has been sounded in these places.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for seven locations — Kottarakkara (Kollam), Changanassery (Kottayam), Kalamassery (Ernakulam), Ollur (Thrissur), Thrithala (Palakkad), Ponnani (Malappuram), and Mananthavadi (Wayanad).

The Ultraviolet Index (UVI), which measures UV radiation on a scale of 1 to 11, has been rising in the state due to dry weather conditions and high temperatures.

According to the KSDMA, high-altitude hilly regions and tropical zones are more vulnerable to elevated UV levels. Even under clear skies, UV radiation may remain intense in such areas.

The authority also noted that water bodies and sandy surfaces can reflect UV rays, thereby increasing exposure in regions with such geographical features.

The KSDMA has issued a public health advisory urging people to exercise extreme caution while venturing outdoors between 10 am and 3 pm, when UV levels are at their peak.

It has also advised people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen, gig workers, tourists, bike riders, cancer patients, and those with low immunity to take special precautions.

Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA

The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks: