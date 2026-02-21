Kanhangad: Putting classroom learning to creative use, a group of upper primary students has designed and built their own bookshelves by turning textbook concepts into practical achievement.

The initiative was led by students of Ajanur Government Fisheries UP School, who constructed wall-mounted shelves capable of holding around 150 books. The challenge was introduced by headmaster V Mohanan, after students had learned mathematical concepts such as parallel lines and the area of triangles in Class 7, perimeter in Class 6 and modules on housing under vocational education.

On the first day, students brainstormed ideas and prepared designs, with permission to seek guidance from elders and use internet resources. On the second day, they were divided into five groups and the best design from each group was selected for execution.

The ideas by students took shape with the support of K G Sajeevan, a former PTA president with more than twenty-five years of experience in furniture making. Using tools from the school’s Creative Corner, including chisels, hammers, saws and a cutting machine, along with multiple types of wood and other materials procured in advance by teachers, all five groups successfully completed their wall shelves within two hours.

The workshop was inaugurated by M V Raghavan, chairman of the Health and Education Standing Committee of Ajanoor Panchayat. Panchayat members C Sumitha, K Aparna, A Hameed Haji, Development Committee chairman K Rajan, and members C Sulekha, P Dhanya and Tushara Narayanan also spoke on the occasion.