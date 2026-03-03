Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive roadmap detailing the state's proposed measures to address the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad, particularly in the Tribal Rehabilitation and Development Mission (TRDM) area in Aaralam, Kannur, and other conflict-prone regions.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Jobin Sebastian was hearing petitions concerning recurring wildlife incursions in Wayanad and Aralam.

The court had earlier criticised the state over the condition of Aralam Farm following the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack. It had directed the Chief Secretary, the Secretary of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Department, and the Chief Wildlife Warden to appear via video conference.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Bench interacted with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Chief Wildlife Warden, and also heard submissions from the Advocate General.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking note of the urgency, the court observed that the Chief Secretary must coordinate with all concerned departments and place before it a structured, time-bound action plan. The roadmap should outline concrete measures to prevent wildlife from entering human habitations, including the construction of elephant-proof walls and the installation of hanging solar-powered fences around the TRDM area in Aaralam and other identified zones in Wayanad.

The Bench emphasised that the plan must clearly specify implementation timelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the issue of drinking water supply in TRDM areas of Aralam, the court was informed that the state had issued a government order dated February 10, 2026, providing for regular tanker supply until the Jalanidhi scheme infrastructure is repaired and restored.

The court directed that the Chief Secretary's report must also include details of progress made pursuant to the government order, particularly regarding interim water supply and restoration of the Jalanidhi infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that the situation was turning into a crisis, the Bench orally remarked that funds available under the Disaster Management Act, especially since the issue has been recognised as a State-specific natural disaster, could be utilised to address the problem.

The matter has been posted for further consideration on March 13, 2026.

(With LiveLaw inputs)