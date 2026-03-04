The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-42 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DU 274794

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DO 232045

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DN 793700

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0675, 0937, 1172, 1354, 1620, 2334, 2377, 2381, 3129, 3692, 3716, 4897, 4906, 5200, 6359, 7729, 7952, 8110, 8499

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0335, 4266, 5904, 6907, 6973, 9496

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

1412, 1572, 1600, 2510, 2538, 3001, 3029, 3217, 3710, 4223, 4376, 4874, 4891, 5368, 6568, 6748, 7479, 7572, 7597, 7632, 8397, 8476, 9175, 9265, 9920

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0069, 0225, 0242, 0283, 0286, 0556, 0704 0777, 1074, 1090, 1101, 1235, 1394, 1547 1833, 1958, 1965, 2030, 2054, 2253, 2301 2351, 2402, 2695, 2771, 3183, 3328, 4006 4027, 4138, 4308, 4426, 4455, 4480, 4485 4626, 4634, 4739, 4783, 5008, 5110, 5308 5549, 5644, 5663, 6030, 6122, 6455, 6462 6677, 7037, 7388, 7400, 7442, 7517, 7574 7611, 7705, 7817, 7864, 7919, 8321, 8440 8519, 8527, 8557, 8697, 8753, 8828, 8990 9061, 9329, 9436, 9449, 9611, 9806

Eighth prize: ₹200 (96)

0114, 0685, 0946, 1033, 1085, 1129, 1131, 1139, 1200, 1361, 1395, 1593, 1717, 1746, 1781, 1877, 2118, 2368, 2395, 2599, 2963, 3095, 3113, 3203, 3389, 3421, 3457, 3464, 3520, 3688, 3837, 3939, 4083, 4198, 4231, 4306, 4323, 4348, 4409, 4431, 4500, 4593, 4629, 4757, 4832, 5017, 5038, 5074, 5171, 5199, 5352, 5451, 5562, 5590, 5875, 6015, 6063, 6157, 6185, 6236, 6310, 6388, 6423, 6430, 6519, 6613, 6787, 6911, 7320, 7408, 7606, 7677, 7679, 7704, 7805, 7825, 7961, 8046, 8076, 8336, 8430, 8642, 8742, 8890, 9015, 9091, 9128, 9191, 9211, 9248, 9284, 9405, 9618, 9807, 9905, 9998

Ninth prize: ₹100

0030, 0039, 0076, 0106, 0125, 0358, 0428, 0436, 0551, 0578, 0589, 0602, 0733, 0843, 1006, 1037, 1041, 1118, 1221, 1302, 1313, 1528, 1539, 1769, 1885, 2072, 2079, 2116, 2154, 2327, 2541, 2558, 2707, 2853, 2980, 3043, 3099, 3152, 3186, 3193, 3236, 3585, 3607, 3623, 3700, 3791, 3810, 3821, 3879, 3887, 3907, 3973, 4107, 4185, 4208, 4361, 4416, 4439, 4459, 4496, 4501, 4559, 4572, 4864, 4931, 5101, 5128, 5202, 5265, 5341, 5349, 5383, 5469, 5569, 5629, 5635, 5655, 5717, 5728, 5911, 5982, 6207, 6225, 6339, 6375, 6428, 6533, 6551, 6624, 6669, 6702, 6753, 6782, 6948, 7096, 7186, 7273, 7366, 7447, 7627, 7675, 7829, 7853, 7981, 8149, 8173, 8197, 8246, 8349, 8358, 8390, 8412, 8501, 8507, 8626, 8821, 8843, 8844, 8867, 8898, 9000, 9083, 9152, 9162, 9249, 9300, 9301, 9384, 9409, 9512, 9521, 9559, 9643, 9728, 9768, 9792, 9985, 9988

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.