Vidyanagar Police Station on Friday arrested Ayesha (48), the mother of Jaseela's schoolmate Afreed, on charges of abetment to suicide. She was produced before the Kasaragod Sessions Court, which remanded her in judicial custody, Sub-Inspector Safwan Kavungal said.

Ayesha was taken into custody in the evening after hours of questioning. "She had gone to Jaseela's house at least twice and pressured her," the officer said.

Ayesha is a resident of Laksham Veedu colony at Povval in Muliyar panchayat, and is married to a scrap dealer. Jaseela, a mother of two from Alampady in Chengala panchayat, about 10 km away, had visited Ayesha's house for a function in mid-February. The following day, Ayesha reported that her 76-gram gold chain was missing. The jewellery would now be worth around ₹11.3 lakh.

She lodged a complaint with the Adhur Police Station, accusing Jaseela of theft. Though the police questioned Jaseela, they made no breakthrough in the case. "The investigation was still at a preliminary stage when she took the extreme step," Safwan said. Even now, there is no clue about the missing chain.

Police had questioned Jaseela in connection with the complaint. On February 15, she consumed Zinc phosphide, a pesticide commonly used as rat poison. She was admitted to hospital on February 20 and died the following day.

A day later, a video recorded by Jaseela surfaced on social media. In it, she tearfully insisted that she was innocent and said the accusation had deeply humiliated her and her family. She also alleged that rumours were being spread about her character. "I am innocent," she said in the video, adding that the allegations had caused immense anguish to her parents.

Based on a complaint by Jaseela's parents, Vidyanagar police registered a case of abetment to suicide.

Protests over delay in action

The arrest came after Jaseela's family and local residents formed an action committee and mounted protests. They accused the police of dragging their feet and failing to question those named in the complaint. The family also alleged that investigators were allowing evidence to be destroyed.

Amid growing public pressure, police summoned Ayesha for questioning on Friday, which culminated in her arrest. Investigators have seized the mobile phones used by Jaseela and Afreed and sent them for forensic examination. Police said that, for now, Ayesha remains the only accused in the case.

Jaseela is survived by two young children. Her husband works abroad. "She had completed a diploma course and wanted to start a fancy store on BC Road (Collectorate Road)," Safwan said.