Kottayam: P K Kuriakose (55), popularly known as Avarachy from Painunkal, has been drawing attention for his farming experiments in Pampady. After recording a good yield from watermelon cultivation for the third consecutive season, he is now venturing into a new crop.

At his farm in Kripanagar on the old K K Road at Manarcad here, Kuriakose has begun cultivating passion fruit and papaya as part of his latest trial.

The watermelon harvest concluded in January. Soon after, he planted 45 passion fruit saplings sourced from Mannuthy. The plants are expected to start bearing fruit within six months, with harvesting likely to begin by the ninth month. Each plant can continue producing for up to three years.

Kuriakose says the primary investment in passion fruit cultivation is setting up the trellis structure required for the vines to grow. Once production begins, he plans to market the fruits locally and is also considering selling passion fruit juice.

He is supported in his efforts by his family—wife Juby and children Jency and Joby.