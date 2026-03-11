Alappuzha: A 29-year-old man sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked with a hammer by his neighbour for messaging the latter's wife at Kalapura in Chakkuparambu.

The victim, Shibin Raj (29) of Arattuvazhy, suffered a skull fracture and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, at Vandanam.

The accused, Jobin Johnson, is currently absconding, police said. The Alappuzha North Police Station has registered a case under Sections 329(3) (criminal trespass) and 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred around 1.30 pm on March 9 when Shibin allegedly sent a message to the accused's wife. Enraged by this, Johnson reportedly went to Shibin's house on Kommady–Mangalam Road carrying a hammer. Police said the accused first asked Shibin to show his phone. When he refused, Johnson allegedly attacked him with the hammer, hitting him on the head.

Kalapura ward member Benny said the two families live two houses apart and had no prior disputes. "Three days ago, Shibin allegedly sent an inappropriate message to Johnson's wife. Johnson questioned him about it and asked to see his phone. When Shibin refused, Johnson attacked him," he said. The ward member added that Shibin suffered a deep head injury but is recovering and is expected to be shifted out of the ICU soon. The case was registered based on the statement given by Shibin's wife, he said.