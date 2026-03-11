Kollam: A Malayali BSF officer allegedly shot himself dead on Monday morning while on duty in West Bengal. The deceased, Santosh Kumar (45), a native of Thuruthikkara in Kunnathur, belonged to the 67 Battalion (Bn) of the BSF.

According to the Shasthamkotta police, he used his official gun to shoot himself in the head. The case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the local police station. His body is yet to be brought back to his hometown.

Santosh Kumar had spoken to his wife, Ashakumari, on the day of the incident and had assured her that he would call back, but did not. He had come home on a 15-day leave last month. Kumar is survived by his wife, who works at the Thuruthikkara RTO office, and their children, Deva Priya and Deva Theerth.