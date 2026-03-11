Kottayam: Kottayam is ushering in a new era of cinema, with the district’s total number of movie screens set to approach the half-century mark. With the addition of three screens at the soon-to-open Magic Frames Cinemas in Karukachal, the total will rise from 43 to 46, signalling a revival of big-screen entertainment across the region.

Multiplex boom reaches villages

Expansion of movie theatres is no longer confined to urban centres, as rural areas in Kottayam are now seeing a surge of modern cinema facilities. Newly opened theatres, including Kallara Goodwill and Karukachal Anjani Cinemas, etc., are all located in villages, reflecting this trend. Lower taxes and better parking options in rural areas, compared to crowded city centres, have made villages attractive locations for theatre owners. Audiences, too, are willing to travel some distance for a superior movie-going experience, encouraging more such ventures.

The new theatres come equipped with modern amenities like 4K screens, Dolby Atmos sound systems and comfortable recliner seats, offering a premium cinematic experience. Multiplexes with multiple screens are gradually becoming the norm.

New theatre ready at Vaikom, yet to open doors

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation has completed the construction of a movie theatre at Arattukulangara in East Nada, Vaikom, on 90 cents of land leased from the municipality for 30 years. Built at a cost of ₹22.06 crore, the facility houses two theaters, each with 222 seats. The installation of the laser projector and sound system is yet to be completed.

Magic Frames Cinemas to open in Karukachal

Magic Frames Cinemas, owned by film producer Listin Steephan, is set to open in Karukachal. Located on Mallappally Road, the 20,000 sq ft multiplex features three screens and is scheduled for inauguration on March 15.

Key features

Screen 1: 48 feet wide, 4K Dolby Atmos, 289 seats.

Screens 2 & 3: 42 feet wide each, 4K Dolby Atmos, 175 seats each.

- Parking for 500 vehicles

- Sofa and recliner seating

- Spacious lobby with a selfie point

- Cafeteria and restroom facilities

Ticket rates: ₹400, ₹160, and ₹105, depending on seating category.

Number of cinema screens in Kottayam (by location)

Kottayam – 7

Pala – 5

Changanassery – 5

Karukachal – 5

Thalayolaparambu – 4

Kallara – 3

Eratupetta – 3

Ettumanoor – 3

Mundakkayam – 3

Pallikkathode – 3

Kumarakom – 2

Kuravilangad – 2

Ponkunnam – 1

