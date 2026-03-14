Beypore: Fish wealth in the sea is facing a serious threat from unscientific fishing by creating artificial reefs with the inflorescence of coconut trees, which has become rampant off the Beypore coast in Kozhikode.

This method, which is a shortcut used by guest workers, has become a serious threat to traditional fishermen in the region. The same method is also employed for catching large fish and mussel farming.

A special chemical is applied to the coconut tree’s part before it is immersed in the sea. Sacks of cement are attached to the inflorescences to keep them underwater. Plastic bottles are also tied to the top to spread the arrangement. The spot is marked with GPS, and fishermen collect the catch later by boat.

The entire arrangement is posing a threat to traditional fisherfolk as the cement sacks and inflorescence are caught in their nets, causing severe damage. The situation has also led to a tense situation between guest workers engaged in fishing and traditional fisherfolk.

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A couple of weeks ago, a team of the Marine Enforcement conducted an inspection following a tip-off and intercepted five boats carrying these illegal items for catching fish.

Traditional fisherfolk said such methods would not only affect the ecosystem but also lead to environmental pollution. The coconut inflorescence is brought from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu at a price of ₹8 each. It is sold to fishermen from Balussery in Kozhikode district.