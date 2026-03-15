Kuzhalmannam: A poorly planned traffic diversion linked to the ongoing National Highway flyover construction has thrown traffic movement in Kuzhalmannam into complete disarray. The absence of an effective signal system has left vehicles navigating in all directions, resulting in frequent congestion and raising the risk of accidents.

The situation has been further aggravated by the poor condition of the road. As re-tarring has not been carried out after crushed stones were laid on the road, the surface has begun to loosen, with stones scattering across the stretch and thick clouds of dust rising constantly. This has led to severe dust pollution and added to the difficulties faced by commuters.

Traffic congestion has become particularly acute on the stretch between Padalod Medu and the Government Hospital on the Kuthanur–Tholannur road, which branches off from Chandappura in Kuzhalmannam. Even buses and other heavy vehicles are finding it difficult to pass through this section.

The poor condition of the road has made commuting extremely difficult, while pedestrians too are struggling to walk along the stretch as dust continues to billow into the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the flyover construction works, the road from Padalod Medu to the Government Hospital along the Chandappura–Kulavanmukku route was widened and laid with crushed stones. However, as the stretch has not yet been re-surfaced, the stones have begun to loosen, further compounding the hardship faced by commuters.

Two weeks before the commencement of the flyover construction, traffic through the National Highway was completely closed. Vehicles heading towards Thrissur are now being diverted through the service road along the Kannanur–Pudukkode National Highway, passing through Padalod, Mandirad and Kulavanmukku etc, before re-entering the Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles travelling towards Palakkad are required to descend through the service road at Kulavanmukku and proceed past the Government Hospital to continue their journey. The Chandappura–Kulavanmukku road runs parallel to this route. However, instead of installing barricades and a proper signal system to regulate traffic, the National Highway authorities appear to have allowed vehicles to move at will, resulting in chaos on the road.