Thrissur: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour at Ollur here on Monday. The deceased is Soumya (45), a resident of Christopher Nagar in Ollur.

Police have arrested her neighbour, Thomas after confirming that he allegedly attacked the woman with a knife following a dispute.

According to local residents, the families of Soumya and Thomas had been having conflicts for a long time.

Soumya sustained stab injuries to her thigh. Though neighbours rushed her to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

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Local residents later caught Thomas and handed him over to the police.