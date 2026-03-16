Woman stabbed to death in Thrissur, neighbour arrested
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Thrissur: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour at Ollur here on Monday. The deceased is Soumya (45), a resident of Christopher Nagar in Ollur.
Police have arrested her neighbour, Thomas after confirming that he allegedly attacked the woman with a knife following a dispute.
According to local residents, the families of Soumya and Thomas had been having conflicts for a long time.
Soumya sustained stab injuries to her thigh. Though neighbours rushed her to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.
Local residents later caught Thomas and handed him over to the police.
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