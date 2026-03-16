Kondotty: V K Tajuddeen, a native of Chakkarakkallu in Kannur who spent 52 days in jail after being wrongfully arrested in a chain snatching case, came to Kondotty on Sunday to express his gratitude to T V Ibrahim MLA, whose intervention helped him reclaim his life.

According to Tajuddeen, the MLA’s support proved to be a great relief during his long struggle for justice. He had been arrested on suspicion that he resembled the person captured in CCTV footage related to the chain snatching incident. Despite pleading innocence, his appeals went unheard and Tajuddeed ended up spending 52 days in jail.

The episode pushed his family into severe distress and in the aftermath, Tajuddeen also lost the business he had been running in Qatar for years. His arrest, which took place on the second day after his daughter’s wedding, caused deep emotional anguish among relatives and neighbours as well.

A note shared by Tajuddeen’s son on social media was later brought to the attention of the Kondotty MLA by his Additional Personal Assistant Shahul Hameed The MLA subsequently met the Director General of Police and the Chief Minister and initiated legal interventions in the matter. After examining the case in detail, the DGP handed over the investigation to Crime Branch IG S Sreejith, following which the probe began moving in the right direction. In the subsequent investigation, the real accused, Sharath, a native of Mahe, was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police subsequently returned the passport and money that had been seized from Tajuddeen. Acting on the MLA’s advice, he also filed a defamation case against the police and the government. After years of legal battle, a court in January this year awarded Tajuddeen ₹14 lakh as compensation. Accompanied by his son Tasneem, Tajuddeen came to Kondotty from Bengaluru to personally thank T V Ibrahim MLA for standing by him during one of the most difficult phases of his life.