Kochi: In 2019, when a popular actor stood in the middle of a crowded Thrissur street and thundered, "I am taking this Thrissur", the political establishment met him with smirks and memes. At that time, almost nobody in Kerala's seasoned political landscape truly believed that Suresh Gopi, under the banner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would one day walk into Parliament as a giant-killer, breaking the BJP's Kerala jinx in the next Lok Sabha elections.

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His eventual victory in 2024 was not just a win; it was a psychological shift that proved "star power", when backed by relentless ground presence, could dismantle even the most fortified LDF and UDF bastions.

This specific brand of electoral disruption is not new to the BJP or the NDA. Now the newest partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the corporate-backed Twenty20, has unveiled a candidate list for the 2026 Assembly polls that leans heavily on cinematic and social media fame. As the party transitions from a localised Kizhakkambalam experiment to an ambitious statewide player in these polls after joining the NDA, its candidate announcements suggest a shift toward a "North Indian" model of fielding high-profile, recognisable faces.

However, the strategy has prompted a series of difficult questions. Is Twenty20 mimicking a formula which the BJP has tested elsewhere, or is it merely settling for celebrities because it lacks a deep reserve of seasoned political leaders to match its overambitious statewide goals?

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Nowhere is this debate more pointed than in Tripunithura. This is a constituency where the stars have arguably never been more aligned for the NDA. The BJP already controls the Municipality, and the exit of Congress veteran K Babu has left a power vacuum in the seat where the NDA has been eyeing to rise as a strong third alternative.

The decision to field Anjali Nair, a film and serial actress and local entrepreneur, has prompted a wave of debates and raised eyebrows within the alliance. The move has even sparked debates and trolls on social media questioning and criticising the candidatures of cine artists. Some trolls even say Twenty20's candidate list resembled the multi-star Malayalam film 'Twenty:20' and questioned whether the party is auditioning actors for a movie or elections.

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A senior BJP leader in Ernakulam expressed grave concerns about the choice. "For the last 5 years, the BJP has been working hard in Tripunithura and the results were visible in the local body polls. We needed a strong political candidate as the NDA candidate here. Most workers are not happy with the seat being handed over to Twenty20 and now the selection of candidates is even more disappointing," he said.

This scepticism is not limited to the BJP. Even within the Twenty20 ranks, the sudden pivot to star power has caused unease among those who believed the party could have fielded stronger candidates instead of relying on celebrities.

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A Twenty20 leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted that the party might be overreaching. "There is a growing fear that we are trying to run before we can walk. By spreading ourselves thin in 20 seats across Kerala, we are struggling to find candidates who understand our development-oriented ideology. Settling for screen faces might give us visibility on news channels, but it doesn't necessarily give us a win in the voting booth," the leader said.

The party's full roster for the 2026 battle is a peculiar mix of the "professional" and the "performer". In Kodungallur, they have fielded Dr Varghese George, the son-in-law of the late Oommen Chandy, who brings a PhD and international management experience to the table. In Chalakudy, Adv Charlie Paul, a High Court lawyer and Church PRO committee member, maintains the party's "professional" image. Similarly, Jibi Abraham in Piravom and Thomas K Samuel in Ranni represent the party's grassroots and social activism wings.

However, the celebrity count is high. Alongside Anjali Nair in Tripunithura, the party has nominated actress and AMMA Vice President Lakshmi Priya in Perumbavoor, a seat Twenty20 considers a stronghold. In Ettumanoor, TV actress and dancer Veena Nair is the candidate, while social media influencer Promy Kuriakose will contest from Thrikkakara. These names join earlier announcements like director and Bigg Boss winner Akhil Marar in Thrikkakara.

The NDA's strategy of fielding high-profile "outsiders" or celebrities to disrupt traditional politics is a proven success story elsewhere. The victories of Smriti Irani in Amethi and Kangana Ranaut in Mandi prove that the NDA is adept at using high-profile figures to topple established political legacies. In Kerala, the LDF has successfully used this with M Mukesh in Kollam, and even the Congress is currently betting on actor-comedian Ramesh Pisharody in Palakkad.

Yet, the concern among grassroots workers is that Twenty20's chosen 'stars' might not carry the mainstream 'superstar' weight required to pull off a miracle. Beyond its home turf of Kunnathunad, Twenty20's electoral effect has historically been minimal. By contesting 20 seats this time, there is a suspicion that the party is experimenting with faces to consolidate specific vote banks, such as the upper-caste vote in Tripunithura, rather than fielding candidates capable of a gruelling legislative fight.

However, Sabu M Jacob remains the party's most vocal defender, describing his candidates as the "ideal" fit for a changing electorate. He argues that in a state tired of traditional political rhetoric, a fresh face with a cultural background is a winnable asset. "We decided to field Anjali after much thought. She is the most ideal candidate for Tripunithura considering the current socio-political situation," he said.

Asked if the party struggles to find good political candidates, Jacob said, "I am not a politician and almost all candidates of Twenty20 in the panchayats we rule are not politicians either. They came from diverse backgrounds. So we are confident to give a good fight this time too."

Whether the Twenty20's celebrity bet pays off is yet to be seen. However, if it fails, it will be remembered as a case of over-ambition, an attempt to win a statewide marathon before the party had truly mastered the ground outside its own panchayat limits.