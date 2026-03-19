Following reports of bird flu (H5N1) cases in parts of Kozhikode and Alappuzha, authorities have ramped up containment measures, including the culling of over 20,000 birds. According to official reports, around 14,228 birds in Kozhikode and 5,961 birds in Alappuzha are to be culled.

The infection was reported in Alappuzha's Muhamma grama panchayat and the Olavanna, Kakkodi, Panangad and Perumanna panchayats in Kozhikode, along with Nallalam within the corporation limits.

An emergency meeting chaired by the Alappuzha District Collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu decided to implement preventive and control measures as per the Government of India’s 2021 action plan. The culling operations, beginning on March 21, will be carried out within a one-kilometre radius of the affected areas by the rapid response teams deployed by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Meanwhile, in Kozhikode, the culling will be carried out in accordance with national and international protocols for avian influenza control. The decision comes after a meeting chaired by Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

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According to officials, there will be a second phase where follow-up measures such as "mopping" and "combing" would be undertaken. Mopping involves eliminating any remaining birds while combing traces birds that may have been hidden or moved.

The samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Officials said the disease has been reported so far only in birds; however, authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual mass bird deaths to the nearest veterinary hospital.

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Additionally, those handling dead birds have been advised to use protective gear, such as masks and gloves, to prevent infection, and to bury the carcasses deep and treat them with disinfectants such as lime and bleaching powder.

Surveillance zones face restrictions, including a ban on the sale, transport and use of poultry, eggs, meat and related products until further notice. However, officials from the Animal Husbandry Department said that poultry products are safe to consume if properly cooked at 70 degrees Celsius for 3 to 5 minutes. But they warned against consuming raw or undercooked meat and eggs.

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A control room has also been opened in Kozhikode for public assistance, with officials from multiple departments coordinating containment efforts.