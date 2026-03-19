Pathanamthitta: The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in Adoor has decided to remove Congress leader and Pathanamthitta district panchayat member Sreena Devi Kunjamma from the electoral roll.

The decision follows the cancellation of a ration card by the supply officer over allegations that her name had been included using forged documents. Based on a complaint filed by Sreejith S Pillai, authorities initiated steps to delete her name from the voters' list.

However, officials said her name will be retained in the electoral roll until the completion of the upcoming Assembly elections to ensure she is not denied her voting rights. It will be removed thereafter.

Sreen Devi said she plans to appeal to the District Collector and approach the High Court. Her name had been included in the voters' list using the address linked to the cancelled ration card.

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Alleging political vendetta, Sreena Devi accused the CPI of orchestrating the move with the help of some of her relatives. The complaint states that her name was added to the ration card as the daughter of the cardholder's sister-in-law, even though the cardholder reportedly has neither a sister-in-law nor a daughter.