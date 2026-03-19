Kasaragod: When Sandeep G Varier stepped off the Coimbatore-Mangaluru Express at Trikaripur railway station Thursday evening, the reception waiting for him said as much about the stakes as the slogans did. Varier called it the “Vadakara moment”, invoking the massive welcome Shafi Parambil received during the Lok Sabha election.

Just a day earlier, the Kasaragod District Congress Committee (DCC) president P K Faisal publicly bristled at his candidature. Now, Faisal stood amid the crowd, signalling a truce. “All issues have been resolved. We are here to welcome him,” he said, his stance softening after intervention from senior leaders, including Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. Before boarding the train, Varier had reached out to Faisal and MP Rajmohan Unnithan, smoothing the edges of a rebellion that had briefly threatened to derail his entry.

For Varier, a native of Ottappalam and a recent entrant to the Congress after years as a combative BJP spokesperson, the moment doubled as a political debut. This will be his first electoral test as a Congressman -- and it comes in one of the Left’s most durable fortresses.

Standing before reporters and amid UDF supporters, he struck a confident note. “I will prove that Trikaripur is not a Left fortress,” he said, adding that he intended to “rewrite history” in the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

His opponent, V P P Musthafa, is no less prepared. A local face from Trikaripur panchayat, Musthafa is a CPM state spokesperson, district secretariat member, and an orator with a PhD on E M S Namboodiripad.

The two have often sparred on television; now they take that rivalry to the ground. Musthafa’s camp is banking on his home-ground advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varier, who commands a social media following of around four lakh, brings visibility and familiarity. Musthafa brings local roots, organisational backing, and sustained presence -- he has been active on the ground since January, attending social events and intervening in local issues. Now, he is going from door to door, meeting families.

A contest reshaped

With Varier’s arrival, the contest has been recast. The UDF sees in him the “fighter” it needs to breach a seat that has resisted it for decades. The CPM, meanwhile, remains confident that its organisational depth will hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether it is Sandeep or Joseph, Trikaripur will stay with the Left,” said P Janardhanan, CPM district committee member and in charge of Musthafa’s campaign, brushing aside the challenge.

The numbers behind the confidence

Yet, the UDF and Varier's confidence is backed by numbers, which suggest movement beneath the surface.

Of the nine local bodies that make up Trikaripur assembly constituency, six are with the LDF and three with the UDF after the December 2025 elections. But taken together, the UDF held a slender lead of around 3,000 votes across these nine local bodies. This is significant particularly because it comes in Trikaripur and in local body elections.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Congress candidate Rajmohan Unnithan had a lead of about 10,000 votes in the assembly segment, which was also a first. “These numbers show there is a strong UDF base here,” said Muslim League leader Abdul Kareem M T B, arguing that the constituency’s reputation as an impregnable fortress masks shifts at the grassroots.

Assembly elections, however, have followed a different script. The CPM has consistently crossed the 50% mark. In 2016, M Rajagopalan won with 50.93% votes and a margin of 16,959. In 2021, he pushed his vote share to 53.71% and expanded the margin to 26,137.

Kareem said the UDF's 2021 candidate was from the Kerala Congress (PJ Joseph) faction. He contested on the tractor symbol. "Here UDF voters are familiar with the Hand and the Ladder symbol. That's why we wanted either the IUML or the Congress to take over the constituency," he said.

Kareem said the coastal belt of Trikaripur, Padne, Valiyaparamba, and the hill panchayats of East and West Eleri lean towards the UDF, while the LDF remains entrenched in Nileshwar municipality and panchayats such as Cheruvathur, Pilicode and Kayyur-Cheemeni.

However, in the 2025 December election, Padne fell into the LDF's kitty because of the fighting between the Congress and the Muslim League, said Kareem. Padne is the home panchayat of DCC president Faisal.

The allies appear to have patched up. But there lies a harder problem. “The CPM does not even allow UDF booth agents to sit in polling stations in their strongholds. We will have to find a way around that,” Kareem said, adding that the UDF would sit down with Varier to work out a strategy Thursday night.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the UDF candidate M P Joseph, a former UN diplomat, saw his booth agents being thrashed in front of his eyes. When he went to their rescue, a mob of around 300 CPM workers surrounded his car, raising bone-chilling slogans. One of them threw a 15-kg laterite brick on the car's windshield. He barely survived that day.

Trikaripur’s history underlines the scale of that challenge. The constituency has been represented by stalwarts such as E M S Namboodiripad and E K Nayanar. Since 1967, it has remained with the CPM without interruption; the Congress has won here only once, in 1960.

For the UDF, this may be its best opening in decades, a mix of favourable trends and a candidate built for confrontation.

For the CPM, the belief is just as firm: Trikaripur is the land of peasant revolts such as Kayyur, where the Left’s roots run deep, and voting for the hammer, sickle and star is muscle memory.

Between those two certainties lies a contest that now looks far less predictable than it first appeared.