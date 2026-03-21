Kannur: CPM whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan on Saturday alleged that he was forced to dismantle his election office in Payyannur after party workers reportedly threatened the landowner.

Kunhikrishnan, who is contesting from the CPM stronghold of Payyannur after leaving the party, had earlier accused sitting MLA T I Madhusoodanan of misappropriating party funds.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has decided not to field a candidate in the constituency, extending its support to Kunhikrishnan in the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Kunhikrishnan said he had set up a temporary campaign office but had to remove it after CPM cadres allegedly issued threats to the property owner.

"People have to seriously think about where this state is heading with such acts. Elections are an opportunity for the public to exercise their democratic rights. But there is an attempt to lead the state in an undemocratic and fascist way," he said.

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He further alleged that a “mafia group” was controlling the election activities of the CPM-led LDF in Payyannur. He also claimed that the party leadership had failed to respond adequately to the corruption allegations he had raised against the sitting MLA.

According to Kunhikrishnan, the alleged threats indicate that the party lacks answers to his charges, and he urged its leadership to refrain from such actions. Meanwhile, another CPM defector, T K Govindan, who is contesting from Taliparamba against P K Shyamala, said he would enter the fray as an independent candidate rather than contesting on a Congress symbol.

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Govindan met Sunny Joseph, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Saturday. "The Congress leaders did not place any demands and asked me to go ahead with my stand. They promised their full support in the election," he said.

He added that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan describing his defection as a betrayal was expected, given his departure from the party. Govindan also said he would avoid a high-profile campaign, expressing confidence in his rapport with voters.

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"They know the ideas I am placing before them, and they trust me," he said. The Congress-led UDF is backing four CPM defectors in the elections, including G Sudhakaran in Ambalappuzha, P K Sasi in Ottapalam, along with Kunhikrishnan and Govindan.

In contrast, A Suresh, a former staff member of ex-Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, and former CPM MLA P Aisha Potty are contesting as Congress candidates from Malampuzha and Kottarakkara, respectively, in the April 9 polls.

(With PTI Inputs)