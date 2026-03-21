Narkilakkad: A road upgraded for improved connectivity has instead raised concerns, with an iron fence reducing space and posing risks to both pedestrians and motorists.

Mounting complaints are centred on the iron fence installed along the roadside in front of the Varakkad Service Cooperative Bank. The fencing, put up as part of the renovation of the Cheruvathur–Cheemeni–Palavayal–Odakkolli–Bheemanadi road, has instead added to the difficulties faced by commuters, residents say.

As per norms, a wall or fence must be constructed leaving a clearance of 2.25 metres from the tarred portion of the road. However, in this case, not even half a metre has been left. As a result, pedestrian movement is severely hindered when vehicles pass through the stretch. Adding to the concern, a large number of students, including those from Varakkad Higher Secondary School, Kottamala MGM UP School and Auxilium English Medium School, use this road regularly on foot. The road itself is only 7 metres wide, well short of the required 10 metres.

The issue is further compounded by a 30 metre stretch of soil bank, lying nearly 6 metres below road level, that had collapsed into a private residence nearly a year ago. Instead of constructing a proper retaining wall, the contractor has installed an iron fence at the site, a move locals describe as a superficial measure that fails to address the underlying problem.

Several accidents have already been reported along this stretch. Despite the landowner expressing willingness to provide space free of cost for constructing a retaining wall of adequate width, authorities and the contractor have failed to act, opting instead to put up the fence without due consideration, residents allege.

Further concerns arise during the monsoon, when rainwater flowing down from the Elerithattu road is expected to pass through the damaged portion where the soil bank once existed, causing distress to families living below.

Locals have submitted complaints to the District Collector and Public Works Department authorities, demanding that the iron fence be removed and a proper retaining wall be constructed with adequate width. They also pointed out that the road was inaugurated with much fanfare two weeks ago without completing all necessary works. The project was executed at a cost of ₹98 crore.