Panamaram: After years of decline, vegetable cultivation is slowly finding its way back to the fields of Panamaram panchayat. Several regions within the local body such as Neervaram, Ammani, Dasanakkara and Kalluvayal, which were among the State’s leading vegetable-producing areas until about seven years ago, have begun cultivation again.

However, the scale of farming this time remains well below earlier levels. The decline in recent years had been attributed to challenges such as wildlife intrusion and widespread pest and disease attacks. Undeterred by these setbacks, some farmers have resumed cultivation, even at the risk of incurring losses.

The promise of good returns within a short period, coupled with relatively reasonable prices, has encouraged both traditional growers and young farmers to return to the fields. Farming has long been an integral part of life in the region and it is this deep-rooted connection that continues to drive the revival. Preparations are now underway to cultivate a variety of winter vegetables, including long beans, bitter gourd and snake gourd, in post-harvest paddy fields as well as in fallow lands.

Many farmers are opting for seeds that offer better disease resistance and longer yield cycles. Some have also made significant investments in setting up trellis systems and irrigation facilities before taking up cultivation.

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Support from self-help farmer groups functioning under the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, which procures produce at fair prices, has also provided a boost to farmers.